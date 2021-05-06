5th annual ‘Dancing With the Stars’ held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The STAR Center’s fifth annual Dancing With the Stars took place Thursday night at Jackson Fairgrounds Park.

There was delicious foods, and a tent where people could donate. Organizers postponed last year’s show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal was to raise $300,000. And the dancers alone raised $28,000 before the event even started.

Manager of Marketing and Events, Cassidy Sheppard says different dance styles and occupations came together.

“We have seven couples. You have a plethora of different styles. You got some hip-hop, some Latin, slow dances going on, and it’s everybody from community leaders to doctors to principals to anybody that you can think of. Their community advocates have worked so hard with choreographers to put together a great show,” Sheppard said.

Organizers of the night’s events are still tallying how much money was raised.

