Bettye Baucum

Graveside service 11:30AM Saturday, May 8th at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery

Bettye Baucum, 88, of Sun City West, AZ passed away on April 17, 2021. She was born in Paris, TN on July 27, 1932. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Baucum. She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Jackson; daughters, Debra (Edward) Quiroz and Patricia (James) DeForest; grandchildren, Courtney Ludwig, Matthew (Christine) Quiroz, Annie (Nick) Simons; Lauren (Matthew) Lyster, Mike (April) DeForest, Joe (Carrie) DeForest, Ashley (Steve) Goletz; and 13 great grandchildren. Bettye was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed.