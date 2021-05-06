Bettye Susan Piel Atkeison, age 75, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of Nathan Atkeison, departed this life Wednesday morning, May 5, 2021 at her home.

Bettye was born June 12, 1945 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Abner and Beryl Oldstein Piel. She was a 1963 graduate of Grady High School in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Memphis College of Art. She was of the Jewish faith and was married August 17, 1996 to Nathan Herbert Atkeison. Bettye was employed as an administrative assistant at The West Clinic before her retirement and was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and making floral arrangements and gold and silver jewelry. She had a special love for animals.

Mrs. Atkeison is survived by her husband of almost 25 years, Nathan Atkeison of Moscow, TN; her daughter, Karen Smith and her husband, Rick of Memphis, TN; her stepdaughter, Emily Atkeison of Nashville, TN; her stepson, Peter Atkeison of Nashville, TN; her sister, Sandra Kaplan and her husband, Charlie of Atlanta, GA; her stepson, Maxx Atkeison of Munford, TN; and her beloved pets, Rosie and Fifi.

Services for Mrs. Atkeison will be private.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.