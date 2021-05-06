Chasity Lynn Butler age 31, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Chasity was born on February 27, 1990 in Jackson, TN to the late Mr. Christopher Lynn Butler and the late Mrs. Melissa Lynne Hendrix Butler. She was a homemaker and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by one son: Bryler O’Neal of Clarksburg, TN; one daughter: Kynslee O’Neal of Lexington, TN; one brother: Justin Chase Butler (Kelly) of Jackson, TN; her Uncle Tony Butler of Humboldt, TN; her Aunt Amanda Cottingham (Chris) of Gadsden, TN; She leaves a legacy of five cousins: Tony Justin, Emilee, Hilary, Jodi and Mackenzie Butler.

In lieu of flowers, the Butler family requests that donations be made to Bells Funeral Home towards expenses.