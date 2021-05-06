Henderson Co. Sheriff confirms fallen trees, power lines, outages county-wide

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is aware of reports of damage county-wide due to storms this afternoon.

Sheriff Brian Duke says the sheriff’s office, Henderson County Fire Department, and Henderson County Highway Department and the state highway department are working to clear fallen trees and power lines.

Sheriff Duke says they are aware of widespread power outages as well, and utility companies are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

No injuries have been reported due to the storms at this time.