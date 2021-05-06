Henry Co. Medical Center hosting plant sale Thursday and Friday

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation will host a hanging flower plant sale Thursday and Friday.

The sale will be in the patient parking lot at Henry County Medical Center, the parking lot of Commercial Bank & Trust Mineral Wells, and the parking lot of First Bank Mineral Wells from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7, according to a news release.

This year, Inman Middle School has grown geraniums for the plant sale, and the school will receive a portion of the sale profits as well, the release says.

For more information or to order plants, call Tory Daughrity at (731) 644-8266 or email tdaughrity@hcmc-tn.org.