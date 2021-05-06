Ministerial association holds prayer in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is coming together for a National Day of Prayer.

The Jackson Area Ministerial Association hosted its National Day of Prayer program in front of the Madison County Courthouse in downtown Jackson Thursday afternoon.

JAMA member Henry Richardson says the community came together to pray for not only the city of Jackson, but the entire country.

“We do this for our love for the community, and our source of hope is in Christ and that he can work in us,” Richardson said.

Richardson says he hopes the community will come together again for another prayer.