Tina Marie Enoch, age 61 of Paris passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at her residence. Her funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, May 10, 2021 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Dr. Jonathan Smith officiating. Burial will follow at New Boston Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00 P.M. Monday prior to the service at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Tina Marie Enoch was born December 9, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Willie Stamps, Jr., and the late Almeda Irene Nanney Stamps.

Tina worked at Dana for over 25 years. She loved her work and spending time with her grandchildren.

Tina is survived by three sons: Wayne (Sue) Enoch of Colorado Springs, CO, Josh (Pam) Enoch of Paris and Ben (LaToya) Enoch also of Paris; two sisters: Debra (William) Obenreder of Graham, NC and Carol (Frank) Smith of Phoenix, AZ; two brothers: Michael Stamps and Stephen (Tammie) Stamps all of DeSoto, IL; eleven grandchildren: Alexis Negron, Isabella Negron, Cris Enoch, Alysa Enoch, Courtney Enoch, Addison Enoch, Maycee Enoch, Natalie Enoch, Ayden Enoch, Edmond Davis and A’Nevah Davis; one great grandchild, Estella Elle Thomas; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers for Ms. Enoch will be Josh Enoch, Ben Enoch, Wayne Enoch, Mike Enoch, David Enoch and Justin Wilkerson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ayden Enoch and Cris Enoch.