Grand Parade makes triumphant return in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A West Tennessee tradition made a triumphant return on Friday.

1/3

2/3

3/3





The West Tennessee Strawberry Festival in Humboldt returned after last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Drums and horns seemed a little bit louder this year. And this year’s attendees aren’t taking it for granted.

“The crowds are street to street, everybody is well behaved and enjoying the sunshine, and fellow-shipping with each other,” said Guy Causey, owner of The Coffee Shop.

“I’m relieved that there’s so many here and that it’s back. I’m excited too. We just love the Strawberry Festival. It’s a tradition,” said Loretta Bushart, an attendee.

Friday’s Grand Float Parade was the biggest of the week, with over 170 cars and floats heading down Main Street. Some were at the parade for the first time.

“It feels great. I love getting out and watching the bands and the parade. I love it all,” said Carol Wallace, an attendee.

With thousands in attendance, it means a lot for local business too, since it brings Humboldt to the forefront.

“With Humboldt, what we’ve got going on with the revitalization of the downtown, Tyson coming to town, jobs coming to town, we’re just excited for people to come back to Humboldt to see what we have to offer,” Causey said.

And the clear winner this year for favorite part of the parade?

“The bands, I love to hear the bands,” Wallace said.

“It’s the marching bands, I would say,” Causey said.

“The bands,” said another parade attendee.

The last day of the strawberry festival is Saturday.