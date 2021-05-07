Janet Teresa Simpson Huggins was born October 7, 1955 in Ripley, Mississippi and passed away May 5, 2021 in Oakland, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodie E. and Toie K. Bishop Simpson and brother, Jerry K. Simpson. She leaves behind her husband of 42 years, John Huggins; her daughters, Donna Stinnett (Tommy) of Napoleonville, LA and Carrie Cooper (Jon) of Bartlett, TN; three grandchildren, Kristina Belk, Trevor Belk and Chandler Cooper; three brothers, Timothy W. Simpson of Atlanta, GA, Richard Tate Simpson of Atlanta, GA and John B. Simpson of New Albany, MS; three sisters, Doris J. Garvin of New Albany, MS, Cheryl Pannell of New Albany, MS and Joyce Herring of Coldwater, MS; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Janet graduated from Myrtle High School in Myrtle, Mississippi. She attended Northeast Community College. She retired from AT&T with 41 years of service. In 2015, Janet and John built their dream home that included her pool. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed working in the yard and garden. Her love of animals was evident with her many pets over the years including the ones she leaves behind Bailey, Kipper, Toby and Bella.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Huggins will be held at 3 P.M. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Jay Wells officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mrs. Huggins will be from 2 to 3 P.M. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.