Mr. Norise F. “Rabbit” Key was born on November 14, 1935 in Madison County, Tennessee. He departed this life on May 6, 2021 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Please keep this family in your prayers. For more information call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com.