Tennessee gov: Race shouldn’t be taught in ‘divisive’ way

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has echoed arguments for a bill that would restrict what concepts on institutional racism can be taught in school, saying students should learn “the exceptionalism of our nation,” not things that “inherently divide” people.

The Republican’s supportive comments to reporters Friday stopped short of an explicit promise to sign the bill, which passed in the waning moments this week of a monthslong legislative session.

According to the legislation, schools would be banned from teaching that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously.”