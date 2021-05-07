University of Tennessee at Martin holds spring graduation

MARTIN, Tenn. — College students walked across the stage at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

UT Martin held one of their spring graduations Friday evening.

Students, family, and friends gathered inside the Elam Center to celebrate the big milestone while still complying with mask requirements and physical distancing.

The graduates have overcome a lot, especially after adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions, online classes and more.

And Chief Communications Officer Bud Grimes couldn’t agree more.

“This graduating class has been through quite a bit. And it’s exciting for us, for any university, to again bring back something close to normal and let them celebrate as much as they can this tremendous achievement,” Grimes said.

This is one of four spring graduations for UT Martin.

Graduations will continue Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.