WRAP receives surprise donation from local company

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local company surprised WRAP with a surprise donation.

Representatives from the Kellogg’s Factory in Jackson showed up to the WRAP offices Friday.

With them, they brought more than 5,000 diapers, 800 Pull-Ups training pants and thousands of baby wipes.

WRAP recently announced they needed more donations for the women they serve, and the Kellogg’s Factory workers helped raise the money to buy the needed items.

WRAP representatives say they didn’t expect the amount that was donated, and they are extremely grateful.

“Many of our mothers are single now, and they are struggling to just survive. This will help so much,” said Daryl Chansusthus, Executive Director of WRAP.

WRAP says the cost of many items needed to raise babies and children are prohibitive.