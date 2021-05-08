Local church celebrates Mother’s Day with free gas

JACKSON, Tenn, — A local church is celebrating Mother’s Day early with a great surprise for mothers around Jackson.

Empowerment Community Church hosted a gas giveaway at Fuel City gas station in Jackson Saturday, giving away free gas to women and mothers only.

This is the church’s second annual gas giveaway.

Church members are hoping it will shed some light on all the mothers in the community.

“And this is just a way to show the greatest gift that God gave his grace and his mercy and love,” said Pastor Ken Daniels.

The church filled 140 gas tanks in the community.