Mural aims to empower the local community

JACKSON, Tenn, — A local organization is bringing the community together with a special mural unveiling.

When you drive past the building in east Jackson on Whitehall Street, you will be greeted by a special mural of an abstract illustration designed to empower the community.

The mural powerfully sits on the side of the building, and was influenced by a group of children, a part of the organization ‘Keep My Hood Good.’

‘Keep My Hood Good (KMHG)’ is a mentoring program designed for the under-served and underprivileged youth in Jackson. Our mission is to break the generational and poverty cycle in families,” said Founder and Executive Director, Juanita Jones.

The mural was partially funded by the Tennessee Arts Commission through the Jackson Arts Council, with two designers painting a vision from the kids ideas of what the mural should symbolize.

“To lighten the mood in everyone’s day and to make the city look better than it originally is to other people,” said KMHG member, La’Kevonte’ Price.

KMHG board member, Kelsey Maryweather says this mural gives the youth in Jackson the opportunity to keep striving for a greater community.

“Of course the message really speaks for itself, it just says “keep my hood good.” Me personally, I think it should provide a positive message to the community. As they ride by and see this mural, it should evoke them to continue to be all they can be, to keep their hood good.” Maryweather said.

Organizers say they hope to keep inspiring young children in Jackson.