TN state veterinarian warns of equine illness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —The Tennessee state veterinarian warns horse owners of a potentially fatal horse illness.

According to a news release received from the state veterinarian, two horses in Shelby County have already tested positive for the illness, and were quarantined.

Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA), is a potentially fatal blood-borne illness.

In a statement from the release, State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said, “EIA is a devastating illness with serious consequences. Early detection is key to preventing the spread. Maintaining a current Coggins test on your horse is vitally important, along with practicing good biosecurity at home and on the road.”

According to information from the release, EIA is not threatening to humans. But it is extremely harmful to horses, and there are no available treatments or vaccines.

Per information from the state veterinarian, the illness is typically transmitted through biting insects or shared needles among multiple horses. Commons symptoms may include fever, swelling, colic, loss of appetite, and lethargy. Not all infected horses will display symptoms, and any infected need to be permanently quarantined or euthanized.

State law in Tennessee requires yearly Coggins test for EIA before the transporting of a horse to any new location. Owners should contact their local veterinarian to set up a Coggins test.

The office also released tips for the prevention of the illness which includes:

Keep any horses displaying symptoms separate from healthy ones, and contact the local vet

Refrain from use of shared dental or surgical equipment that may be contaminated between horses

Keep areas in or around barns clean to reduce insects

Apply fly and insect repellents as needed

For more information on Equine Infectious Anemia, contact your local veterinarian.