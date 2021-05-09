Area church celebrates Mother’s Day with special service

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church celebrates Mother’s Day and also welcomes a new addition.

Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson is saying hello to a new face at the church and it was the perfect day to do so, on Mother’s Day.

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6



6/6











Today Englewood Baptist Church celebrated Mother’s Day with a special service.

They not only celebrated mothers but also babies.

“Every year at Mother’s Day, one of the highlights is dedicating children to the Lord. And across all our campuses, we had over 30 babies that we dedicated to God,” said Englewood Baptist Church Pastor, Adam Dooley.

Pastor Dooley says this worship is a way for the church to let the parents know their children are prayed for.

He says he hopes one day all of the children will come to know Christ.

“It allows us to just acknowledge that motherhood is a gift from God and to encourage our moms and let them know that we value what they do. So it’s really part of a bigger picture of how God works through the family and in particular, how God works through mothers,” Dooley said.

Also, on today’s Mother’s Day service the church welcomed its new worship leader.

“It’s been 11 months for us of transition, as we said goodbye to a worship minister who served with us for a decade. And we have an incredible team so it’s really been a seamless transition but we’ve been searching for nearly a year and God led us to Mark Willard,”

Mark Willard, his wife and children were welcomed with open arms today, as they introduced themselves as well as, performed as a family.

Pastor Dooley says a worship leader is such a significant part of the church.

“Every Sunday I bring the word in a message from the bible and that’s a big part of our worship. But you really need someone standing with you to lead the congregation in singing and expressing their heart to the lord. That’s always been a hallmark here at Englewood,” Dooley said.

Dooley says he’s excited to see what Willard will bring to the church.

He says from the moment he heard of Willard so many things stood out about him.

“His maturity and his ability to connect with people, and lead them to worship the Lord,” Dooley said.

Dooley says it takes professional skill to lead people to worship and he says Willard has those skills.

He also says he has a huge heart for God.

You can catch Mark Willard at Englewood Baptist Church for his first service on the first Sunday in June at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m.