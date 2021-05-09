Jackson cafe continues annual Mother’s Day tradition

JACKSON, Tenn. — Carriage House Antique Market & Cafe hosted a mother’s day brunch.

Today marked the third year for the brunch and it was reservation only.

Executive Chef, Chris Bagget says they dedicate the entire cafe to mothers for the full business day with hand selected dishes.

He says it’s an event he’s happy to provide every year.

“Most holidays, who takes care of mom? Nobody! I’ve been in a situation where you kind of halfway try to do something. And this way moms don’t have to cook, they can come out and be taken out to eat by all their kids and family. All that together and it gives them a place to get away,” Bagget said.

Each mother was also awarded a gift certificate to use inside the market and cafe.