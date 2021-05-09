UT Extension to hosts 4-H Ag Day

CHESTER CO., Tenn, –Students learn about farm life at the Chester County Ag Day.

Extension hosts Chester County 4-H Agriculture Day to give students hands-on learning on the farm.

And this year, for the first time, they are inviting the community to join.

UT Extension will be hosting their 4-H Agriculture Day Thursday, May 13 for Chester County students.

And this year, the entire community is invited.

Ut Extension AG Day coordinator, Steve Rickman, says because of Covid, the event will be hosted at the Chester County Middle School.

Rickman says the day has one goal in mind.

“Educate the public. Educate our students starting from kindergarten on up or at three-years-old, and educate them about agriculture,” Rickman said.

The event will have several stations for the students and community to participate in, including different types of farm animals and machinery.

He says the day is focused around hands-on teaching.

“We like for the kids to be able to touch the animals and put their hands in the dirt. To sit in a tractor or something like that. So it is very hands-on,” Rickman said.

According to Rickman, the community is a big part in putting this day together.

“Farmers that have big tractors and big equipment will bring some of their equipment. And then there are a couple of guys that have cattle that will maybe bring a baby calf. But we really rely on students to provide most of the teaching,” Rickman said.

The most rewarding thing for teachers to see in this program are the students that pass down the knowledge they learned to new students.

“To see kids in the fourth and fifth grade, and now they are in high school and teaching the kids that are in the fourth and fifth grade. That to them is the most rewarding thing that they can get out of this. They love seeing that,” he said.

The event will host students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And open back up to the public from 3 to 7 p.m.