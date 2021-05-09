West TN Strawberry Festival ends with special events

HUMBOLDT, Tenn, — Saturday marked the last day of the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival.

Among the events Saturday were a car show, a BBQ cook off contest and also both a 5k and 10k run.

Festivities kicked off at 8:00 a.m. with both run events.

Participants were able to socialize and get some exercise around Bailey Park in Humboldt.

Chair for the 5k and 10k runs, Lyle Swingler says they had a great turnout.

Swingler expressed his excitement for both runs, and moving past more strict Covid-19 restrictions.

“Some new freedom,” Swingler said.

The morning’s 10k race was also apart of the West Tennessee Race Series.