Airport Authority selects new airline, approves budgets

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Unique changes are on the way for traveling from the Hub City.

Members of the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority held a meeting Monday.

They approved the operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year and also approved the capital budget.

And the biggest news is that a new airline has been chosen. Boutique Air will begin service Tuesday, June 1.

The plane — a Pilatus PC-12 — can fly higher and go even faster.

Officials with the airport authority say you can expect some changes to flights as well.

“We’ll continue our flights to St. Louis and also to Atlanta, but instead of having two flights to St. Louis a day, we’re going to have two flights to Atlanta and one to St. Louis,” said Steve Smith, Executive Director of the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority.

Smith also says they’re looking at offering the flights seven days a week.

Air Choice’s contract ends May 31.