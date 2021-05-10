Chester County man runs 100 miles in 24 hours for Carl Perkins Center

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chester County man raised money by running.

Randy Broadway ran 100 miles from Jackson to Memphis to raise money for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Chester County.

And he ran those miles in less than 24 hours.

Broadway and his team had a goal of $5,000, and they exceeded that by more than $700.

Broadway says, along with raising the money, he was grateful for the experience.

“It feels really, really good, but I couldn’t have asked for a better experience from start to finish. Everything just kind of fell into place. It was just really good,” Broadway said.

Broadway and the Center say they are looking forward to the next race, and this time they are inviting other runners to join in on the full run.