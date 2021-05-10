Governor proclaims May 12 as ‘Tennessee School Nurse Day’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Health are recognizing school nurses across the state.

The governor proclaimed May 12 as Tennessee School Nurse Day, according to a news release.

“With the challenges presented during the 2020-21 school year, school nurses have been true heroes, serving our school communities to ensure our students are healthy and able to continue learning,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Their contributions have been critical to ensuring in-person learning continues and we give the best for all our students.”

The day highlights school nurses who provide multiple services: assessment, planning, health education and promotion, and more.

The state shared statements from school officials, including from the Milan Special School District:

“Our school nurses worked tirelessly this year to navigate the choppy and ever-changing waters of COVID. They not only assisted our district with plans to be able to safely start the school year in-person but helped keep the doors open and achieve the ultimate goal: finishing the school year in-person. Their diligence to assist students and families affected by COVID has been unwavering. We are truly blessed with the best Nurses at Milan Special School District.” said Kate Smith, Coordinated School Health Director for Milan Special Schools.

The state created a video of school nurse from around the state.

State officials also created came together for an appreciation video.

To learn more about Tennessee School Nurse Day, click here.