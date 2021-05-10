JMCSS superintendent delivers cookies to schools across city

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Marlon King visited schools across the city Monday, delivering Chick-fil-A chocolate chunk cookies.

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6



6/6











“Well, you never want to visit your friends empty handed, so it was just a nice way to say ‘hello and a thank you.’ Of course a lot of our community partners spent last week connecting with our teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, and we didn’t want to steal their shine, and so this was just our way of saying thank you,” said Greg Hammond, Chief of Staff and Public Information Officer for JMCSS.

Many schools were on the list to receive a visit from King.

“We started off with North Side, and then of course we visited with Thelma Barker, Nova and now we’re here at Northeast to visit with Principle Morris, and so we’ll end the day at Alexander,” Hammond said.

This comes after the school system announced a bonus teachers will be receiving May 28.

“Certified staff will get $1,500. Non-certified staff will get $1,000, and it’s been really cool to see the employees and our staff members just respond in thankfulness,” Hammond said.

This is the first bonus that has included non-certified staff, and it will have not taxes taken out.

“When at the state level you hear about bonuses, they are talking specifically about the teachers. But we’re a team, and if you worked in a school, you know it takes the entire team to make it work,” Hammond said.

Northeast Middle School Principal Michael Morris says there couldn’t have been a better way for King to show his support for teachers, than to deliver nice treats.

“It’s wonderful. Teachers always want to feel appreciated, and Dr. King has done nothing but shown them to be appreciated,” he said.

He says the responses from teachers has been nothing but positive.

“There’s nothing else been, but a big smile. They’re always happy to see the superintendent and other assistant superintendents coming to the school because they get that opportunity to see him and thank him as well for what he does,” Hammond said.

King will spend the rest of the week at schools they did not make it to on Monday, connecting with faculty and staff.