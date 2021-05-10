McNairy County nursing facility hosts 2nd annual ‘Parade of Cars’

SELMER, Tenn. — A local nursing home did something special for its residents Monday.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









AHC McNairy County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Selmer hosted a “Parade of Cars” for its second year in a row.

The theme this year was “Together Through the Seasons.”

Family and friends of patients, as well as first responders participated in the opening day parade to kick off national nursing home week.

Health leaders for the nursing home say they wanted to give the residents an opportunity to get outside and have some fun.

“Bring some joy into their life. Just getting outside is wonderful and seeing their families again,” said Connie Ables, Activity Director at AHC McNairy County.

“This week kind of just sheds and focuses more light on what we do. We like to have fun and we like to remind everybody that even though it’s hard at times, we can still have a lot of fun,” said Erin Livingston, Administrator at AHC McNairy County. “And what we do is very important for these residents and their loved ones who trust us in their care.”

Livingston says this parade was started because of the pandemic, but will continue every year moving forward.