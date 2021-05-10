Waitr food delivery expands to Humboldt, Milan

Waitr has seen great success locally since launching in the Jackson area, and it is now expanding.

The food delivery service is now available in Humboldt and Milan.

Waitr is kicking off its debut in the two cities with free delivery. The limited time offer is good for all orders made by customers within those cities.

Also, Waitr is looking to hire contract drivers in the area. Those interested can apply here.

For more local news, click here.