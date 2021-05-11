Johnny Everett Beck age 59, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Dyersburg West Tennessee Healthcare Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Beck was born on December 1, 1964 to the late John Beck and Mary Lucille Beck. He worked as a truck driver and as a factory employee for ERMCO of Dyersburg, Tn for many years.

He is survived by one son: Dillon Beck of Dyersburg, TN; one daughter: Kodi Breeden of Lexington, TN; one stepdaughter: Brittany Haynes of Sharon, TN; one sister: Paula Davis (Rodney) of Alamo, TN; He leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Kash, McKinley and Weston.

The Beck family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.