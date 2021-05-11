Madison County could see new voting machines next election

JACKSON, Tenn. — The next time you vote in Madison County, you may notice something different machines next election.

The Madison County Election Commission met Tuesday morning to discuss the approval of an RFP for voting machines.

The commission has not had new voting machines in about 16 years, so elections administrator, Lori Lott says it’s a much needed upgrade.

The new machines will cost more than a half a million dollars.

“We hope to purchase a machine that is easier for our poll workers and provides convenience. That’s what we’re hoping for. We have four vendors come in and we looked at all those different machine vendors, and there was something positive about each one of them,” Lott said.

If approved by commissioners, the machines will be purchased July 1 and will arrive within 30 days.