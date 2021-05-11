Paula Nance

WBBJ Staff

 

Nance Paula 2Paula Nance of Paris
57
Jackson Madison County General Hospital
Sunday, May 9, 2021
11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 13, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home
Steve Gallimore of T.V.C.C.
Olive Branch Cemetery
4:00-7:00 P.M. Wednesday and after 9:00 A.M Thursday prior to the service
August 27, 1963 in California
Jimmy Jackson, Chip Barron, Michael McDaniel, Wes Archer, Clint Stoope, and Brandon Crouch.
Carl David Carroll and Joyce McNutt, both preceded
Ricky Nance of Paris, TN; Married: June 6, 1998
Britany (Brandon) Nance of Paris, TN

Kayla (Adam) Todd of Murray, KY
Josh Conger of Texas

Cody (Korie) Nance of Paris, TN
Clay Bush, Sterlyn Dunlap, Addie Nance, Wyatt Nance and Nash Nance.
Cindy Carroll of Cottage Grove, TN
Paula was a member of TVCC and worked at Dana Holding Company.
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts