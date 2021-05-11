WFHU to broadcast hour-long Eddy Arnold program this weekend

HENDERSON, Tenn. — WFHU has announced plans to broadcast a special program this weekend following the dedication of a marker in memory of Eddy Arnold.

WFHU 91.5 will broadcast “Eddy Arnold and His Place in Country Music History” first on Friday, May 14 at noon, according to a news release. The program will run again on Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m. and on Sunday, May 16 at 3 p.m.

The program is one hour, and the May 14 broadcast will begin immediately following the dedication of a marker which designates Henderson as Arnold’s birthplace, the release says.

“I’ll focus on the early part of his career. Those records don’t get heard much any more. The change he exemplified in the 50s and 60s are represented by the stuff that’s more common today. I’ll put that in context of where country music was when he started and how he changed it by changing himself,” said host Rodger Holtin.

Holtin says the show is from his perspective as a record collector, according to the release.

The Saturday program falls on the anniversary of Arnold’s birth.

WFHU is streamed on iHeartRadio. To listen to the station, click here.