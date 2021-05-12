Services for Mr. John D. McClellan, Jr. age 89 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

Although the Executive Order of the Mayor has expired requiring Face Coverings or Masks, Stephenson-Shaw will STILL ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS for Visitations, Memorials, Funerals and while inside premises.

We appreciate your cooperation as we try to accommodate our families and to keep you safe as well.

