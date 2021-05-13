Sandra S. Mosley age 85, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Mosley was born on December 22, 1935 in Scotts Bluff, NE to the late Kenneth Gassner and Norma Simpson Gassner. She worked as an optician for the family business for many years. Also preceding her in death was one sister: Patricia Kurtz.

She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Dr. James Mosley; three sons: Jim Carmody (Brenda) of Milan, TN, William “Bill” Carmody (Kitty) of Henderson, NV, Donald Carmody (Jana) of Memphis, TN; her beloved dogs: Maggie and Louise; She leaves a legacy of five grandchildren: Amy, Russell, Christi, Kelsey, Kamryn and three great-grandchildren: Bain, Brynn and Caitlin.

The Carmody family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.