Wilma Caleb Schaal Underwood

Mrs. Underwood moved to Paris from her home in Western New York with her husband and four young children in 1964, leaving behind her parents and eleven siblings. She quickly adapted to the southern culture and made life-long friends. She found her church home at Maplewood Baptist Church and was active in Sunday School and served as the church librarian for many years. She was a talented seamstress, making clothes for her children and their dolls, and she excelled at needle crafts. However she didn’t discover her true passion – quilting – until she was in her fifties. Her quilts are true works of art and are treasured by her family. She gifted each of her grandchildren with one of her beautiful quilt when they married. Along with her friends at the Paris Quilt Guild, she designed and crafted hundreds of small quilts to donate to children being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Her children and grandchildren spent may happy hours playing card games and board games with her. She enjoyed winning. She will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made to: American Breast Cancer Foundation, 1220 B. East Joppa Road, Suite 332, Townson, MD 21286 or American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328