Wilma Caleb Schaal Underwood

WBBJ Staff
Underwood WilmaWilma Caleb Schaal Underwood of Paris
92
Murray Calloway County Hospital
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
2:00 PM Saturday, May 15, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home
Bro. Lynn King
Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
After 12:00 PM Saturday, May 15, 2021 prior to the service
December 22, 1928 in Medina, New York
Family & Friends
Edwin J. Caleb and Corrine Amelia Reed Caleb, both preceded
Norman Lee Schaal, Married: Dec. 1, 1950; Preceded Jan. 28, 1989

Joseph Roy Underwood, Married: Sept. 18, 1992; Preceded April 5, 1995
Wendy (Chuck) Goggin of Nashville, TN

Patricia Barrow of Paris, TN

Darcy (Gus) Janson of Abingdon, VA
Craig (Kathy) Schaal of Paris, TN
Josh (Erin) Hildreth, Chris (Jennifer) Goggin, Troy (Lori) Barrow, Amanda (Steve) Elliott, Zachary (Caroline) Janson, Hannah (Kyle) Pollard,          Caleb Janson, Stacie (Eric) Petring, Corey (Jana)  Schaal,                          Keith (Blakely) Schaal.

Greer Evan Schaal, preceded
13
3 sisters preceded
Kenneth Caleb of Medina, NY

7 brothers preceded
Mrs. Underwood moved to Paris from her home in Western New York with her husband and four young children in 1964, leaving behind her parents and eleven siblings. She quickly adapted to the southern culture and made life-long friends. She found her church home at Maplewood Baptist Church and was active in Sunday School and served as the church librarian for many years.

She was a talented seamstress, making clothes for her children and their dolls, and she excelled at needle crafts. However she didn’t discover her true passion – quilting – until she was in her fifties. Her quilts are true works of art and are treasured by her family. She gifted each of her grandchildren with one of her beautiful quilt when they married. Along with her friends at the Paris Quilt Guild, she designed and crafted hundreds of small quilts to donate to children being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Her children and grandchildren spent may happy hours playing card games and board games with her. She enjoyed winning. She will be greatly missed.

 

Memorials may be made to:

American Breast Cancer Foundation, 1220 B. East Joppa Road, Suite 332, Townson, MD 21286 or American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts