James Lewis Davis, age 79, resident of the Hickory Withe Community and husband of Ann Davis, departed this life Friday evening, May 14, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

James was born December 21, 1941 in Booneville, Mississippi, the son of the late Edward C. Davis and Shirley Wheeler Davis Guss.

He received his education in Union City, Tennessee and was an owner/operator in trucking for many years before his retirement in 2001.

He was married September 1, 1967 to the former Ann Massey and was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Oakland, Tennessee.

James had been a resident of the Hickory Withe Community for the past 22 years.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Ann Massey Davis of Hickory Withe, TN; his daughter, Shirley Davis Geary and her husband, Patrick of Spring Hill, TN; his son, James Scott Davis of Oakland, TN; and three grandchildren, James Henry Davis, Shelby Geary and Brayden Geary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Reece Davis and Edward T. Davis.

Services and interment for Mr. Davis will be held at a later date.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Samaritan’s Purse – Donor Ministries, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.

