Alice M. Mays

Funeral service for Alice M. Mays, age 83, will be Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Missionary Outreach Christian Church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Mays died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Maplewood Health Care Center.

Visitation for Mrs. Mays will be Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.