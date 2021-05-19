Jerry Douglas Vinson

Services for Jerry Douglas Vinson, 88, will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Dennis Trull officiating. Interment will follow at Everetts Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday, May22, 2021 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. Vinson, a retired employee of Republic Door starting in 1978 and former employee of Brown Shoe Company, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his residence. He was born on January 5, 1933 in Sharon, Tennessee to Douglas Cleve and Ruth Autry Vinson. He was a member of McKenzie First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Mildred Hale, Doris Williames, and Esteen Davis, two brothers Mac Vinson and Robert Vinson.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years Margaret Crocker Vinson of McKenzie, a daughter Christy J. (Mike) Creyssels of Trezevant, two sons Mark D.(Donna) Vinson and Van R. (Michelle) Vinson of McKenzie, a brother James R. Vinson of Union City, TN, six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild .

Pallbearers who will be serving are Steven Vinson, Colin Vinson, Dylan Vinson, Ben Boyd, Billy Webb, and Blake Webb, honorary pallbearers will be Brayden Boyd, Knox Boyd, and Jackson Vinson.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.