Tuesday shooting leaves mother of four dead in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday, and the family is wanting answers.

Jackson police say that on Tuesday, 36-year-old mother of four, Grace McDonald was killed.

Wednesday, her family reached out to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to talk about what they know so far.

“I got a phone call from my brother saying that my niece had got shot in the head, and he didn’t know the outcome. When I got to the hospital, they told me she was dead,” said Sammy McDonald, the victim’s uncle.

Sammy McDonald says prior to her death, Grace McDonald had contacted police to report harassment that had been going one for about a week.

According to Sammy McDonald, the teens who had been harassing her are the same ones who allegedly murdered her.

“They said they couldn’t do nothing because the kids hadn’t done nothing, so what happen was those kids came back to her and started harassing her,” Sammy McDonald said. “So she called her husband and left to calm down the situation, but when she came back home the kids were here waiting for her.”

He says once she entered her home, the teens came to the door and shot her in the head on her porch. He says he believes it’s all over a video game.

“Her son had bought a video game, and I guess lent it to his friend, but he didn’t want to give it back. So he got it back from him and they came back to retrieve it,” Sammy McDonald said.

The neighbor, Jeffrey Pugh says he was home when it happened.

“I was laying in the bed at 2:00 yesterday afternoon when this all went down, and I heard gunfire. So I ran outside to see what was going on, and the oldest boy came outside with a gun shooting it up in the air. He said call the law, somebody shot my momma,” Pugh said.

And that’s exactly what he did.

Grace McDonald’s mother was too heartbroken to speak on camera, but says herself and the family just wants justice and say she’s leaving it up to God.

“There was four kids that came down here, and I want them all to be punished for it. Not just that one,” Sammy McDonald said. “If the police office would’ve went to talk to those kids, this probably wouldn’t have happened. This probably would’ve never happened, but it’s too late now. She was a young beautiful lady and gone for a stupid, stupid video.”

If you have any information that could assist investigators in the crime, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.