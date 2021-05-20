Chasity Lynn Butler

WBBJ Staff

ButlerChasity Lynn Butler age 31, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Friday, May 21, 20212 at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Chasity was born on February 27, 1990 in Jackson, TN to the late Mr. Christopher Lynn Butler and the late Mrs. Melissa Lynne Hendrix Butler.  She was a homemaker and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by one son:  Bryler O’Neal of Clarksburg, TN; one daughter:  Kynslee O’Neal of Lexington, TN; one brother:  Justin Chase Butler (Kelly) of Jackson, TN; her Uncle Tony Butler of Humboldt, TN; her Aunt Amanda Cottingham (Chris) of Gadsden, TN;, her aunt and uncle; Brent and Carla Butler of Bells, TN. She leaves a legacy of five cousins:  Tony Justin, Emilee, Hilary, Jodi and Mackenzie Butler.
In lieu of flowers, the Butler family requests that donations be made to Bells Funeral Home towards expenses.


 

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts