Dyersburg State President Karen Bowyer retiring after 37 years

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College President Karen Bowyer is retiring after 37 years.

The college made the announcement Thursday in a news release.

Dyersburg State says its first female and third president will be retiring effective Dec. 31, 2021.

In a letter of intent, Bowyer stated:

“I have enjoyed my various positions since 1972, but in particular my work at DSCC has been a labor of love. I grew up in rural western Illinois, a region very similar to the service area of DSCC. Since the start I have felt at home here, and could identify with the problems facing this rural region. As you can imagine it will be difficult to leave, but I have projects and trips that I have put on hold until I had more free time.”

Dyersburg State says she became interim president in 1984 and then president just two years later in 1986.