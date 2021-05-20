Shawn Robert Beevers age 49, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Shawn was born on June 14, 1971 to the late Mr. Robert Beevers and Ms. Carolyn Readenour Joyce.

He is survived by his wife of over 23 years: Amy Renee Edmonds Beevers; one son: Nicholas Shawn Beevers; two daughters: Tiffany Ann Beevers and Michelle Brooke Beevers all of Jackson, TN; one brother: Jeremy Joyce of Union City, TN; His step mother: Nova Beevers. Shawn leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

The Beevers family has chosen cremation at Shawn’s requests and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.