JMCSS hosts Teacher of the Year luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System hosted a luncheon for their Teacher of the Year honorees.

Twenty-four educators have been recognized to represent their schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

Friday morning, they all came together at the West Tennessee Farmers Market in downtown Jackson to celebrate their awards.

Leeana Cargile, a theater teacher at Southside High School, says she’s grateful to be among the educators to be nominated.

“It’s wonderful to be recognized, lovely to have this at the end of the year. My peers nominated me, and it’s lovely to be respected and honored in this way,” Cargile said.

Cargile also says she hopes this award makes a great impact for her students.