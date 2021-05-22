Liberty Technology Magnet High School graduation ceremony live streamed

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local high school celebrates its graduates Saturday evening and offers an alternate way to view the ceremony.

Liberty Technology Magnet High School held the 2021 graduation ceremony at the Oman Arena on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

While the event had a limited number of tickets available for each graduate, the event was live streamed on the Jackson-Madison County School System’s YouTube channel.

The link to view the event can be found on the school system’s YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3uVlLEw .

In a statement from a news release received from JMCSS, Greg Hammond, Chief of staff and public information said, “Although the student ticket allotment for Oman Arena was expanded from 10 tickets to 20 tickets, we know there are several families, supporters and alumni who want to be a part of these commencement exercises. I want to commend members of our technology department for their hard work in making these live streams available.”

The live stream event does not require a ticket or subscription.

Everyone at WBBJ-7 would like to congratulate all the new graduates.

For more information on viewing the ceremony, visit the ‘Seen on 7’ section of our website.