North Side High School Graduation live-streamed

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local high school graduation ceremony was held virtually on Saturday.

North Side High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony at Oman Arena in Jackson on Saturday morning.

While the event only allowed for a limited number of tickets per graduate due to the pandemic, the ceremony was live-streamed via YouTube.

The link to watch the ceremony can be found on the school’s YouTube channel here https://bit.ly/3uVlLEw .

No tickets are required to view the live-streamed event.

Everyone at WBBJ-TV would like to congratulate all the new graduates.