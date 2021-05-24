Bus Stop Cafe returns for third year in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A nonprofit is relaunching a summer program for kids in Jackson.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







“The Regional Inter-Faith Association here in Jackson is just dedicated to fighting hunger, but something we are excited to start back up this week is our Bus Stop Cafe,” said Gracie Sloan, Marketing Director for RIFA.

RIFA launched their Bus Stop Cafe on Monday. The cafe will be in action through July 30.

“We’ll stop in seven different neighborhoods throughout Jackson, serving completely free meals to children zero to 18,” Sloan said.

The bus will run Monday through Friday at the same times and locations all summer. This will allow kids to get used to the Bus Stop Cafe schedule.

“Unlike school, hunger does not have a schedule. So this is a way for us to go into the neighborhoods and provide food,” Sloan said.

The program also continues through other breaks during the school year.

“Last year we served over 32,000 meals. We see hundreds of kids each week that are coming to our stops,” Sloan said.

Their goal is to provide food to kids throughout the year, while also making connections with those they meet.

“We’re just grateful that we are able to get out into the community and continue feeding our school children, even when they are not in school,” Sloan said.

This is their third summer running the Bus Stop Cafe in Jackson.