John H. Teem
|John H. Teem, Buchanan, TN
|86
|His residence
|Friday, May 21, 2021
|His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled.
|July 16, 1934 in Okemah, OK
|Peter M. Teem and Hattie D. Crain Teem, both preceded
|Naomi Weis, Buchanan, TN
Rebecca (Eber) Cory, New Concord, KY
|John H. (Glenda) Teem, Jr., Buchanan, TN
Steve (Karen) Teem, Paris, TN
|Jewel Johnson and Sally Gowens, both of California
Rose Barnes, preceded
|Steve Teem, Missouri and Clifford Teem, California
Richard Teem, preceded
|Fifteen
|Twenty-nine; great-great grandchild: one
|John is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
|Mr. Teem was a member of Church of God Seventh Day. He was also an avid hunter.