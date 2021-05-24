John H. Teem

WBBJ Staff
John H. Teem, Buchanan, TN
86
His residence
Friday, May 21, 2021
His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled.
July 16, 1934 in Okemah, OK
Peter M. Teem and Hattie D. Crain Teem, both preceded
Naomi Weis, Buchanan, TN

Rebecca (Eber) Cory, New Concord, KY 
John H. (Glenda) Teem, Jr., Buchanan, TN

Steve (Karen) Teem, Paris, TN
Jewel Johnson and Sally Gowens, both of California

Rose Barnes, preceded
Steve Teem, Missouri and Clifford Teem, California

Richard Teem, preceded
Fifteen
Twenty-nine; great-great grandchild: one
John is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Mr. Teem was a member of Church of God  Seventh Day.  He was also an avid hunter.
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts