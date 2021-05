Mrs. Annie P. Williams was born on November 2, 1928 in Ailey, Georgia. She passed away on May 22, 2021 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Open Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Please keep this family in your prayers. For more information please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com