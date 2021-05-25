Max Douglas Kemp, age 82, resident of the Hickory Withe Community and husband of the late Sandra Lee “Sandi” Campbell Kemp, departed this life Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Max was born September 17, 1938 in Gibson County, Tennessee, the son of the late John Douglas Kemp and Zelma Maxine Culp Kemp. He served his country in the United States Navy and was married June 27, 1975 to the former Sandra Lee “Sandi” Campbell. He was a member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church and was employed as a commercial artist for Schering-Plough for many years before his retirement. Max loved animals and was an art and gun enthusiast.

Mr. Kemp is survived by his daughter, Shea Morrisson (John) of Memphis, TN; his stepdaughter, Shelly Waldrip Allred of Atlanta, GA; his brother, Thomas Kemp (LaCretia) of Memphis, TN; six grandchildren, Kelsey Morrisson, Regan Morrisson, Ellie Morrisson, Kyle Kirkpatrick, Mallory Algee and Jacob Pitcher; five great-grandchildren; his niece, Elesia JoAnn Logan of Cabot, AR; three nephews, Thomas Christopher Kemp of Memphis, TN, James Douglas Kemp of Oakland, TN and Cayden Kemp of Millington, TN; his great-niece, Brooke Leitmeyer (Tommy) of Arkansas; and two great-nephews, Kenneth Nelson of Missouri and Andrew Nelson of Arkansas.

Funeral Services for Mr. Kemp will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Big Creek Cemetery near Millington, Tennessee. A visitation for Mr. Kemp will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chris Kemp, Jimmy Kemp, John Morrisson, Robert Brown, James Kemp and Mike Logan.

The family request that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Hickory Withe First Baptist Church, 17675 Highway 196, Eads, TN 38028 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

