Ms. Jacqueline W. Fowler was born on July 6, 1945. She departed this life on May 24, 2021 in Jackson, TN.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Progressive Community Baptist Church.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-5:00 pm on Friday May 28, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Please keep this family your prayers. For more information please call 731-427-1521 or long onto bledsoefuneralhome.com.