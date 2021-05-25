Woman arrested after nearly 2 pounds of meth found in Dyer Co. home

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg woman is in custody after investigators found nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine, marijuana and money at a home on Hamer Road.

Lisa Carol Lindley, 49, is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of marijuana with intent to sell, according to a news release from the 29th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

The release says agents with the Drug Task Force, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, searched the home Thursday following a month-long investigation into large-scale methamphetamine trafficking.

The release says agents located about 1.9 pounds of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a felony amount of marijuana, more than $9,000, a police scanner and paraphernalia including electronic scales and baggies.

Lindley was taken to the Dyer County Jail, where she was held in lieu of $50,000 bond.